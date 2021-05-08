Punjab’s Covid death toll crosses 10,000 mark

Punjab’s Covid death toll crossed the 10,000-mark, while 8,367 fresh cases took the tally to 4,24,647, according to a bulletin released by the state government.

A maximum of 22 deaths were reported in Barnala, 20 in Ludhiana, 19 in Bathinda 13 in Patiala, 10 in Jalandhar, 9 in Mohali, 8 in Ferozepur, 7 each in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur. With 165 more fatalities on Friday, the death toll in the state stands at 10,144.

Ludhiana tops the list with 1,509 deaths so far, followed by 1,144 in Jalandhar, 1,079 in Amritsar, 871 in Patiala, 771 in Hoshiarpur, 550 in Gurdaspur, 429 in Sangrur.

Ludhiana registered the highest number of cases on Friday at 1,465, Bathinda 1,027, Mohali 675, Patiala 692, Amritsar 502, Fazilka and Pathankot 408 each, Muktsar 384, Mansa 316, Sangrur 307, Ferozepur 306 and Hoshiarpur 277.

The number of active cases rose to 69,724 from 66,568 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,976 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the number of cured persons to 3,44,779.

There are 277 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 8,283 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

As many as 76,42,667 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.