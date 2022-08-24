Punjab’s former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu sent to four days’ police custody
Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in ₹2000 crore scam related to allotment of tender for transportation of grains during his tenure as food and supply minister in the previous Congress government. It has been alleged that the tenders for transportation were allotted on fake registration number of vehicles
After an hour-long heated arguments between the prosecution and the defence counsel before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was remanded to four days in police custody while co- accused contractor Telu Ram’s custody was further extended by two days. Ashu will now be produced again in court on August 27.
Vigilance officials asserted in court that accused contractor Telu Ram needs to be confronted with Ashu to unearth the entire scam and thus his (Ashu’s) police custody is required. While seeking seven-day police remand for Ashu, the prosecution stated that the former minister was involved in accepting illegal gratification from contractors and gave tender to the contractor at high prices. The prosecution also alleged that the clusters were made arbitrarily against the policies of the government.
U-turn by co-accused
Defence counsel argued that contractor Telu Ram never met Ashu and today in court is the first time that he is standing face-to-face with the former minister as an accused. This statement by defence is in complete contrast to the earlier statements given by Vigilance that Telu Ram has confessed to having met Ashu through his PA Meenu Pankaj Malhotra for getting tenders for the season 2020-21.
“I never met Ashu earlier,” said Telu Ram, while also adding that he has been tortured in custody to make the statements against Ashu. The defence also argued that the case against Ashu is nothing but a political vendetta as the “Vigilance is dancing to the tune of the AAP government”. It was also argued that there is no evidence available with Vigilance that the former minister accepted illegal gratification and thus case against sections of Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be made out against him.
The defence also contended as to why Ashu was not arrested in Chandigarh on Monday, when Congress leaders had gone to the office of the Punjab Vigilance to stage a protest.
“Whatever I did was under policy approved by Cabinet” Ashu tells court
Denying any involvement in the alleged scam, Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the court that whatever tenders were issued was as per policy approved by the Cabinet and no rules were flouted.
Vigilance officials get a dressing down for being late
Officials of the Vigilance department received a dressing down from the Judge for arriving late in court on Tuesday, when they produced ex minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu to seek his police custody.
The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar had started filling up at 2 pm and soon became fully jam-packed by 3pm when leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Ludhiana Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu also reached Court alongwith many advocates and party supporters. After a tiring wait, it was at 4.30pm that Vigilance officials finally brought Ashu to court.
“Why are you coming now? By this time, I am also exhausted, daily this is happening. Our day also comprises of 24 hours,” remarked the CJM to the Vigilance officials.
Punjab BJP told to mobilise cadre for PM Narendra Modi’s Mohali visit
In a last-minute move, Punjab BJP has also been asked to mobilise at least 5,000 people for the gathering to be addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). The Prime Minister is also expected to hold a brief meeting with the core-group of the party.
Protests in Pakistan over forcible marriage of Sikh woman
Members of the minority Sikh community staged a protest in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday against police inaction in a case involving the forced marriage of a Sikh woman to a Muslim man. The protesters blocked the main Buner road for hours. They said Sikh woman was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.
UK spies accused over arrest of Sikh blogger in India
Human rights groups on Tuesday said UK intelligence agencies may have shared information with India that led to the arrest and torture of a Sikh blogger from Scotland. Jagtar Singh Johal, 35, has been held in detention in India for more than four years. They claimed this tip-off “led to his unlawful arrest and torture in India”. Current prime minister Boris Johnson was foreign minister at the time.
AAP govt in Punjab has given job letters to over 17k youths in 5 months, claims CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has handed over appointment letters of government jobs to around 17,313 youth in the state in merely five months of assuming charge. A total of 4,358 constables have been recruited. Mann said that out of total 4,358 candidates 103 are post graduates, 2,607 are graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary pass outs.
PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance
After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market. Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively.
