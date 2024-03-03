Punjab’s GST mop-up rises 15% to over 19K crore till Feb: Cheema

Punjab has registered 15.69% increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 11.71% increase in excise revenue collection by the end of February in the current fiscal year as compared to FY 2022-23. Finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema (File)

Finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the increase in revenue exhibits Punjab’s robust economic growth and success in revenue generation.

He said the state has seen a shift in its fiscal trajectory since the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in March 2022. Net GST collection up to February in the current fiscal year is ₹19,222.5 crore against ₹16,615.52 crore collected during the same period in FY 2022-23, registering an increase of ₹2,606.98 crore.

He said the increase in revenue from excise also reflected an impressive growth of ₹842.72 crore with a collection of ₹8,093.59 crore as against ₹7,244.87 crore collected during the same period in the last fiscal year.

“With better planning and implementation, the state has recorded net tax revenue growth of 13.85%, surpassing ₹34,158 crore in revenue from VAT, CST, GST, PSDT, and excise by the end of February,” he added.

“These figures represent not just numbers but the trust that people of Punjab have placed in our government,” continued Cheema while adding, “The Punjab government is dedicated to using this revenue responsibly to fund vital public services, infrastructure development, and social welfare programmes that further enhance the lives of Punjab residents.”

Referring to the launch of the state intelligence and preventive unit (SIPU) and GST prime portal by the current state government, Cheema said the proactive implementation of technology-driven solutions has enhanced efficiency, transparency, and compliance in both GST and excise tax collection processes.