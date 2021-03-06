IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab’s Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar impose night curfew
Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar impose night curfew

As Punjab is witnessing a fresh spike, the central government has sent a high-level team to the state to assist the state health department in Covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:36 PM IST

Authorities in Punjab’s Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Saturday imposed a night curfew to contain the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the districts. "Observing the hike in the COVID-19 cases in Jalandhar district, night curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 5 am from March 6 and will be applicable till further notice," a notice issued by the office of Jalandhar district magistrate Ghanshyam Thori said.

The district administration, however, has exempted factories where work is carried out in shifts through the day (24 hours) from the night curfew. Essential services, travellers and traffic on national highways have also been allowed during the period.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, which has reported 921 active cases of Covid-19, the highest across the state till Friday, has also imposed a night curfew. This year, more than 400 students and 58 teachers of government schools tested positive for the disease. After Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, which was the first Covid-19 hotspot in 2020, is the second district of the Doaba region to have imposed the night curfew. 

The northern states reported a sudden spike of infections this week with the daily tally of Covid-19 cases surpassing 1,000 for the first time in five months. The last time Punjab reported more than 1,000 cases was on October 5, 2020. Though the single-day tally came down to 818 on Friday, the state led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has stepped testing especially in Jalandhar, which logged 242 new cases on Thursday and 177 the following day. 

Officials said the health department had enhanced testing across the district, especially in schools, due to which detection of Covid-19 cases has gone up. People were already directed to strictly comply with Covid-19 guidelines and informed that violators would be fined, they added.

As Punjab is witnessing a fresh spike, the central government has sent a high-level team to the state to assist the state health department in Covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

The team led by Dr SK Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, will visit the hotspot areas and find out the causes for the upsurge. They will report back their observations and remedial measures to be undertaken by the state health authorities.

According to figures released by the Union health ministry on Saturday morning, Punjab had 6,661 active cases and as many as 5,898 people have died of the viral disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar impose night curfew

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:36 PM IST
As Punjab is witnessing a fresh spike, the central government has sent a high-level team to the state to assist the state health department in Covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Announcing a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,405-crore outlay for development works, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state planning department will be known as Niti Vibhag. (HT Photo)
Announcing a 9,405-crore outlay for development works, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state planning department will be known as Niti Vibhag. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Thakur presents Himachal budget, aims to revive Covid-hit economy

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:20 PM IST
According to estimates, the state’s economy will register a negative growth of -6.2% in 2021-22, which is 1.5% better than the national average
READ FULL STORY
Close
The six-year-old girl had left home for tuition on Friday evening but gone missing.
The six-year-old girl had left home for tuition on Friday evening but gone missing.
chandigarh news

Six-year-old missing girl found dead in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Police suspect sexual assault of victim, whose body was found in the forest adjoining Hallomajra on the city’s outskirts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama being given the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama being given the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dalai Lama turns down offer to get vaccine jab at home, goes to dispensary

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama stepped out of his home after a year on Saturday to get first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining
Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining
chandigarh news

Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the constitution of an enforcement directorate, mining, under the command of a senior police officer with adequate police force at his command to take action against illegal mining
READ FULL STORY
Close
Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages
Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages
chandigarh news

Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Abohar became Punjab’s first local body that framed a bylaw in October last year to charge compensation for segregation and disposal of plastic waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Amritsar double suicide: Dismissed woman SI issuing threats from jail: Victims’ kin

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The family of a couple, who committed suicide following alleged harassment by a woman sub-inspector (SI) of Punjab Police (now dismissed), have alleged that they were being threatened to withdraw the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Then Staff Selection Commission deputy regional director Naveen Sehgal was accused for abusing his official position and, in connivance with others, manipulating the conduct of examinations held for recruitment in central police organisations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Then Staff Selection Commission deputy regional director Naveen Sehgal was accused for abusing his official position and, in connivance with others, manipulating the conduct of examinations held for recruitment in central police organisations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Recruitment exams: Ex-SSC official, auditor get 3-yr jail for irregularities

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The two had been booked in 2012 along with 10 others, who were acquitted by the special CBI court, Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The powermen’s union protesting against the privatisation move in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The powermen’s union protesting against the privatisation move in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Centre tells Chandigarh admn to speed up power privatisation

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST
UT admn had put the process on hold to seek clarity from the Centre on formation of power distribution company and trust to manage terminal benefits of employees
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh’s Sector 50 to have apni mandi on Tuesdays
Chandigarh’s Sector 50 to have apni mandi on Tuesdays
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector 50 to have apni mandi on Tuesdays

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The apni mandi started by the Punjab Mandi Board in Sector 50 in February last year will resume from Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu receiving the jab at the civil hospital in Mohali on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu receiving the jab at the civil hospital in Mohali on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

12,500 senior citizens vaccinated in Chandigarh tricity in 5 days

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:53 PM IST
As many as 1,835 senior citizens and those with comorbidities got inoculated at 28 vaccination sites across Chandigarh on Friday – up from 1,643 on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Consumers paying through their nose for water in Chandigarh
Consumers paying through their nose for water in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Consumers paying through their nose for water in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:52 PM IST
After the recent hike in water tariff in Chandigarh, which ranges from 40% to 185%, the city residents, in some consumption slabs, are paying more than 10 times the rates prevalent in the neighbouring districts of Mohali and Panchkula
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh takes his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, at Civil Hospital in Mohali on Friday. (ANI)
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh takes his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, at Civil Hospital in Mohali on Friday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM trashes allegation of rejecting Covaxin, calls it 'BJP's propaganda'

ANI, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The CM was responding to a question during an informal media interaction after taking the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Mohali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The wastewater will be discharged in the Buddha Nullah. (HT File Photo)
The wastewater will be discharged in the Buddha Nullah. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Waterlogging in Ludhiana: NHAI approves storm sewer line project

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The 4.4 crore project is expected to be completed in six months; it will be carried out by Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and funds will be provided by NHAI
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourists at the Mall in Shimla. One of the hardest hit sectors by the Covid-19 pandemic has been tourism. It saw a contraction of 81.33% in foreign and domestic tourist arrivals in 2020. (HT file photo)
Tourists at the Mall in Shimla. One of the hardest hit sectors by the Covid-19 pandemic has been tourism. It saw a contraction of 81.33% in foreign and domestic tourist arrivals in 2020. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

HP’s economy to shrink by 6.2% this fiscal: Economic Survey

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown took a toll on economic activity, particularly in horticulture and tourism sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP