Punjab's NRI policy to be ready by Feb end: Minister

Published on Jan 30, 2023 10:25 PM IST

NRIs affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday said that the state government is bringing a new policy for Punjabi diaspora which will be ready by February 28.

The minister said the process of setting up fast track courts has also been initiated for early resolution of cases especially related to Indian migrants.
The minister said the process of setting up fast track courts has also been initiated for early resolution of cases especially related to Indian migrants. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

NRIs affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday said that the state government is bringing a new policy for Punjabi diaspora which will be ready by February 28.

“The policy will ensure effective resolutions of the complaints and issues related to Punjabi diaspora,” Dhaliwal said after chairing a meeting here. Director general of police Gaurav Yadav, principal secretary, NRI Affairs, JM Balamurugan, ADGP, NRI Affairs, Praveen Kumar Sinha and special secretary, Home, Varinder Kumar were present. The minister said the process of setting up fast track courts has also been initiated for early resolution of cases especially related to Indian migrants. “These new special courts will be established at Amritsar, Moga, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar and Patiala,” he added. Yadav assured that 30 lakh will be released soon to renovate the NRI police stations. He said the state police chief has also agreed to increase the police force in the police stations, in which 75 police personnel will be posted immediately and another 75 personnel by March 2023.

