 Purohit 1st casualty of ‘fraudulent’ mayoral polls: AAP, Cong - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Purohit 1st casualty of ‘fraudulent’ mayoral polls: AAP, Cong

Purohit 1st casualty of ‘fraudulent’ mayoral polls: AAP, Cong

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 04, 2024 08:36 AM IST

After Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit unexpectedly resigned on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders claimed that he was “the first casualty” of the “fraudulent” mayoral polls that were held on January 30.

After Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit unexpectedly resigned on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders claimed that he was “the first casualty” of the “fraudulent” mayoral polls that were held on January 30.

Dismissing the allegations as “baseless,” Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the governor had tendered his resignation for personal reasons, which had nothing to do with the mayoral elections.
Dismissing the allegations as “baseless,” Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the governor had tendered his resignation for personal reasons, which had nothing to do with the mayoral elections.

Senior AAP leader Prem Garg said, “The governor’s resignation is a result of the fraudulent mayoral elections. Soon, the people of Chandigarh will witness the victory of democracy.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Chandigarh Congress Committee president HS Lucky, said, “The governor’s resignation is just the beginning. Now, heads will roll and the truth will prevail. Even the BJP leadership knows that fraud was committed during the mayoral elections.”

Dismissing the allegations as “baseless,” Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the governor had tendered his resignation for personal reasons, which had nothing to do with the mayoral elections.

On January 30, Chandigarh’s mayoral election was marred by controversy as opposition parties accused the BJP of foul play, and accused presiding officer Anil Masih of ballot tampering. The opposition has alleged that Masih had marked eight ballot papers with a pen, rendering them invalid, to ensure the BJP’s victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On