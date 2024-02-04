Purohit 1st casualty of ‘fraudulent’ mayoral polls: AAP, Cong

After Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit unexpectedly resigned on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders claimed that he was “the first casualty” of the “fraudulent” mayoral polls that were held on January 30. Dismissing the allegations as “baseless,” Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the governor had tendered his resignation for personal reasons, which had nothing to do with the mayoral elections.

Senior AAP leader Prem Garg said, “The governor’s resignation is a result of the fraudulent mayoral elections. Soon, the people of Chandigarh will witness the victory of democracy.”

Chandigarh Congress Committee president HS Lucky, said, “The governor’s resignation is just the beginning. Now, heads will roll and the truth will prevail. Even the BJP leadership knows that fraud was committed during the mayoral elections.”

On January 30, Chandigarh’s mayoral election was marred by controversy as opposition parties accused the BJP of foul play, and accused presiding officer Anil Masih of ballot tampering. The opposition has alleged that Masih had marked eight ballot papers with a pen, rendering them invalid, to ensure the BJP’s victory.