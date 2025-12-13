PU’s 73rd convocation today: 767 to receive degrees, Chandigarh administrator Kataria to preside over ceremony

Panjab University (PU) will hold its 73rd annual convocation on Saturday, with Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria set to preside over the ceremony. A total of 767 students will be receiving their degrees – 420 graduates and postgraduates, and 347 PhDs, this time.

This year’s convocation breaks from tradition. Typically, the convocation is attended by the Vice President of India, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, and occasionally by the highest constitutional office-bearers. In the previous convocation, held earlier this March, both the Chancellor, and President Droupadi Murmu were present. This time around, however, Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan has cancelled his visit to the campus. Had he come, it would have been his maiden visit after assuming the post. The cancellation came due to the tense atmosphere created on campus, by the continuous protests over Senate reforms and election delays earlier.

PU authorities have confirmed that although the Chancellor will not attend the convocation in person, he will send a recorded message for the graduating group.

Women dominate almost every segment

The data paints a striking picture of gendered academic performance at PU – women dominate almost every segment.

Among UG-PG degrees, women account for 332 of 420, and the postgraduate category shows the sharpest skew-251 women against just 66 men, meaning for every male PG graduate, nearly four women will walk across the stage. The gap widens further in research. Women make up 220 of 347 PhD awardees, or roughly two out of every three doctoral degrees being conferred this year, a continuation of a long-term trend at PU where women consistently outperform men in advanced degrees.

In terms of academic breadth, the Faculty of Science remains the university’s powerhouse, leading both the UG-PG and PhD segments with 161 graduates and 104 doctoral degrees, respectively, making it the only faculty to cross the 100-mark in both categories. Business Management & Commerce (74) and Arts (65) follow as major contributors. A total of four Honoris Causa Degrees and four PU Ratna Awards will also be conferred during the ceremony.

Chasing dreams to be a ‘Dr’

For 30-year-old Bhawna Kesar, Saturday brings a full circle – from a child in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, dreaming of becoming a doctor, to a woman who now stands as a judicial magistrate first class in Sunderbani, with a PhD that has finally given the title of a “doctor” in a different way. A UILS LLB (2013) and PU LLM graduate, Bhawna cleared the UGC NET in 2020 before pursuing her PhD on delimitation laws under the Indian Constitution, with special reference to J&K, under Devinder Singh. She calls her journey full of setbacks, but insists, “You don’t need to be perfect, you just need to be passionate.” PU, she says, gave her more than degrees, it gave her an anchor. Her favourite space on campus, the AC Joshi Library, where she spent years shaping her academic path, and where she unexpectedly met the person who would later become her husband.

First transgender gold medallist

At 28, Karan Gautam will become PU’s first transgender gold medallist, honoured for MA in human rights and duties. A native of Tarn Taran Sahib, she holds double master’s in law and human rights and duties, and briefly practiced at the district court in 2022 before stepping away due to challenges. Living in Chandigarh for five years, she credits her single mother, and PU professors Devinder Singh and Upneet Kaur Mangat for their constant support both personally and academically. Despite facing her share of stigma and discrimination, she very generously rates PU 8/10 for its LGBTQ+ environment.

PhD for Iraq national

Bakr Ahmed Hameed, 30, an Iraq national, will be awarded a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences today. His favourite spot of the university interestingly, are the labs he worked in all these years. Having thrived in the lab environment under the guidance of Saima Amin and Indu Palkor, he now applies his expertise as a consultant at Curetech, Baddi, driving innovative research and product development in pharmaceutical formulations. Originally arriving in India in 2012, Bakr has made lasting friendships across Himachal, Lucknow, Odisha, and Punjab. After 14 years here, he is on the path to becoming an Indian citizen next year.

Inspiring girl techie

Akshpreet Kaur, 32, from Patiala, knew from a young age that she wanted to be part of creating and innovating. A member of the electrical and electronics engineering department at UIET, she completed her PhD thesis on the fabrication of energy harvesters for biomedical applications under the guidance of Gaurav Sapra (PU) and Dr. Ankur Gupta (PGIMER). She is the first-ever recipient of the DST INSPIRE Fellowship at UIET, a prestigious award that supports promising young researchers with financial aid and mentorship to foster scientific innovation. Akshpreet credits her single mother as the driving force of her life, alongside the unwavering support of her husband, Ankit. Reflecting on her early college days, she recalls how students had to carry chairs from one classroom to another due to limited infrastructure. Today, she praises the remarkable growth and legacy of UIET and Panjab University but emphasises that there is still much to improve, especially in faculty engagement, to further elevate the institution.

AI whiz who designed comm system for Army

Nitish Mahajan, 36, from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, is the CEO of Menthosa Solutions, a startup focused on AI-driven software and advanced telecom solutions. He earned his BTech in IT from Himachal Pradesh University in 2011, cleared GATE in 2012 and completed his M.Tech at UIET, Panjab University. Nitish holds a patent for an intelligent telecommunication system designed for the Army and will be awarded his degree for a PhD on AI algorithms for 5G networks. From 2017 to 2020, he was part of the Tele Labs at UIET, mentoring over 50 students and nurturing early-stage tech innovation. His PhD was fully funded through ₹3 crore in central government grants secured by Professors Sakshi and Harish, highlighting PU’s strong support for research. Adding a heartfelt dimension to his academic journey, Nitish met his wife Aditi, a PHD scholar from the microbiology department, at the PU canteen.