chandigarh news

PU’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences granted Australian innovation patent

Panjab University’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) has been granted the first Australian innovation patent entitled “nanoparticle hydrogel composition for the treatment of neuropathic pain”
A novel gel has been developed by PU’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences to bring relief from diabetic and cancer chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain. (HT file)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The novel gel has been developed to bring relief from diabetic and cancer chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain and will target the dorsal root ganglion, the leading target site responsible for peripheral neuropathy and targeting of which will also block central effects.

The technology has been invented by Dr Ranjana Bhandari and Dr Anurag Kuhad of UIPS and Dr Jyoti K Paliwal, director of Phaex Consulting, Gurgaon, and ex-director of Ranbaxy,.

The varsity in its official communiqué said, “The gel being developed is one of a kind as it is patient compliant due to its once-a-day application and long-term impact with negligible side effects. To date, the therapy available for diabetic and cancer neuropathic pain includes drugs having a lot of side effects and no significant relief.”

