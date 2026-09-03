Review: The Palm House by Gwendoline Riley

It begins with friends Edmund Putnam and Laura Miller enjoying a drink as sand from the Sahara and ashes from the forest fires in Spain and Portugal blow into England. While Laura, the narrator, is a freelance writer who once worked at a history magazine, Edmund has been at a popular London magazine for decades. Now, he too has decided to resign and become a freelancer. His decision stems from his dislikes of the magazine’s new editor, someone who intends to transform the publication into a sort of New Yorker-of-London . What follows is a story of two friends leaning on each other; a story of love without any romantic ideals or sexual tensions; a love defined by companionship.

Written in dialogues for the most part, The Palm House reminds the reader of Julian Barnes’s connected novels, Talking it Over (1991) and Love, etc (2000). The difference between the characters emerges through their dialogues and glimpses of their interiority. At one point Edmund says, “These are things that happen to most people, aren’t they?” to which Laura responds, “Well… yes and no. They’re happening to you now.”

For the first 50 pages, the reader gets to know Edmund through the picture Laura presents of his life as a middle-aged man: his job as a commissioning editor, his colleagues who are also her friends, his life as an unassuming young boy, and his sharp disapproval of the corporatisation of the magazine. While he is fleshed out neatly there is still some nebulousness that keeps the reader thinking of him. This, in turn, makes one curious about Laura: who is she? Where does she come from? Why are we listening to her talk about Edmund? It’s the perfect entry into the next part of the book where Laura is the subject. Here, the reader learns of her childhood, her coming of age, the time she spent in Croatia with her mother and grandmother, being a fan of a comedian. The chapter on the sexual assault, then, comes as a shock in the middle of a book where the reader is lulled into thinking that nothing shocking ever happens in these lives. This drives home the fact that assault itself is normalised and that it occurs in the most unsurprising moments. The descriptions bring out teenage discomfort, the unawareness of abuse, and the disgust that followed the event.