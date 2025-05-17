Pushpendra Kumar set to take over as Chandigarh IG

In a major reshuffle, two IPS officers have been transferred to Chandigarh, with Pushpendra Kumar, a 2006-batch officer of AGMUT cadre, set to be the successor to RK Singh as the new inspector general of police (IG). Pushpendra Kumar is a 2006-batch officer of AGMUT cadre. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RK Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer, who has been serving as IG Chandigarh, has been transferred to Delhi. While official orders confirming Pushpendra’s appointment as IG are awaited, sources indicate that he is slated to assume charge shortly. The officer currently serves as the joint CP, Eastern Range, Delhi Police. In 2021, he was appointed as director in ministry of defence.

The second officer joining the Chandigarh Police is KM Priyanka, a 2021-batch IPS officer currently posted in Delhi. The post of DGP Chandigarh remains vacant after Surendra Yadav was posted out of Chandigarh last month.