Pushpendra Kumar takes charge as new IG of Chandigarh Police

Senior IPS officer Pushpendra Kumar officially took charge as the new inspector general of police (IG) of Chandigarh on Thursday, succeeding RK Singh, who has been transferred to Delhi as part of a recent cadre reshuffle. Pushpendra Kumar is a 2006-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre.

A 2006-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, Kumar was previously serving as joint commissioner of police, Eastern Range, Delhi Police. He brings with him a wealth of administrative and operational experience, including his tenure as director in the Union ministry of defence in 2021.

As RK Singh was also holding the acting charge of Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) following the transfer of Surendra Singh Yadav in April, the post has fallen vacant.