PUTA polls: Naura-Mritunjay team lists out future agenda

The Naura-Mritunjay team held a press meet on Saturday in the buildup to the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) elections on September 3. Mritunjay Kumar said the team would adopt a zero tolerance policy for any undue hurdles being caused at the level of audit for processing various files. (HT File)

The team presented its future agenda and major achievements made during its last term. Professor Amarjit Singh Naura highlighted the struggle behind the implementation of revised UGC pay scales along with the commitment given by the central government to enhance the annual grant combined with one one-time grant of ₹175 crore to disburse the arrears.

Giving details, Naura said, “We expect that the funds should be released in this term of PUTA and we will keep checking with the authorities regarding this.”

He gave an account of the status of CAS promotion of dental faculty, restoration of PhD increments, counting of past service and grant of central allowances/central payment scales.

Mritunjay Kumar said the team would adopt a zero-tolerance policy for any undue hurdles being caused at the level of audit for processing various files, including fixation of salary upon CAS promotion. He also shared that the long-term demand for PUTA has been met as an online portal for booking guest houses has recently been launched by the university. Similarly, an online system for construction office complaints is near completion.