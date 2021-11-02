PUTA to hold 1st executive meet to chalk out road map

The first executive meet of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will be held on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy for the next tenure.

This is the first executive meeting after president Mritunjay Kumar’s team won the PU teachers’ body poll for the second time. The members will deliberate on issues such as implementation of the seventh pay commission, house allotment, career advancement scheme (CAS )promotions, and retirement benefits for senior teachers.

“Every year we come up with a strategy. Since we have been working since last year, we know the issues being faced by teachers and will formulate a roadmap to resolve them in a time-bound manner,” said Kumar.