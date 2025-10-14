Rahul Gandhi meets Haryana IPS officer Puran Kumar’s family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide in Chandigarh on October 7. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paying tributes to IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself at his private residence in Chandigarh on October 7. (HT Photo)

After landing at the airport, Gandhi reached Kumar’s official residence in Sector 24 at 11.08am to offer his condolences.

His visit came amid a stepped-up attack by the opposition on the BJP-led Haryana government over the alleged suicide.

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar allegedly shot himself dead in the basement of his private residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on October 7.

In a nine-page “final note” purportedly left behind by Kumar, the 52-year-old accused eight senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

The Haryana government sent Kapur on leave on Tuesday.

The deceased IPS officer’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has accused Kapur and Bijarniya of abetment to suicide. The officer’s family, which is also seeking their arrest, has refused to give consent for a post-mortem and cremation until its demands are addressed.

Various political leaders from opposition parties have been visiting Kumar’s family in Chandigarh to express their condolences.

On Sunday, a 31-member committee formed to seek justice for the deceased officer’s family gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the government to act against Kapur and Bijarniya, failing which it threatened to hold a protest on Tuesday.