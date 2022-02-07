Rahul Gandhi takes out time to visit Pandit Kishori Lal Sharma in Ludhiana, greets his newly-wed daughter

During his visit to the city on Sunday to make the official announcement regarding the party’s chief ministerial face, Congress leader and former president Rahul Gandhi also took out time to pay a visit to senior leader Pandit Kishori Lal Sharma at his house in Shivaji Nagar.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopa, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh and Ludhiana district the president Ashwani Sharma, greeted the leader’s newly-wed daughter and son-in law during his visit.

Sharma has had a long-standing association with the Congress party and the Gandhi family. Gandhi had earlier been unable to attend his daughter’s wedding on January 24 due to travel-related issues.

Sharma has been a close associate of the Gandhi family and party president Sonia Gandhi for a long time. He has overseen work in the Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies during the Gandhis’ absence over the course of their near-fourty-year-long association.