Rahul Gandhi to visit Amritsar today

Amid the resistance in his party to allying with the ruling AAP in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Amritsar on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT file)

Recently, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested in 2015 drug smuggling case. Khaira was arrested by the Jalalabad police on September 28 in the case registered under the NDPS Act. The arrest of the Bholath legislator has widened the rift between the Congress and the AAP in Punjab.

With both parties being members of the INDIA bloc, Congress leaders in Punjab had earlier indicated that they were against any kind of alliance with the ruling AAP in the state.

Amritsar Congress leader Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar said, “Rahul Gandhi will be coming to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. During the visit, he will also perform sewa (voluntary service) in the langar (community kitchen) there. This is a private visit and not a political one.”

As per sources, he will arrive in the holy city by air at 10 am. There is no other scheduled event of Rahul in Amritsar. He also asked very few Congress leaders to accompany him.

