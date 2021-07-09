Rahul, Nadda pay tributes to Virbhadra in Shimla

Political leaders cutting across party lines and people from all walks of life paid their last respects to Congress stalwart and six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh as his body was kept at the Ridge before it was taken in a procession to Rajiv Bhawan, the Congress headquarters in Shimla, in a procession on Friday afternoon.

The cremation will be held at Virbhadra’s native place, Rampur Bushahr, at 3pm on Saturday.

The nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament passed away due to cardiac arrest after a prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla early on Thursday. The mortal remains were brought to the Ridge from his residence, Holly Lodge, on Friday morning to enable people to pay their respects.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, after paying tributes to the former chief minister at the Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Rahul pays tributes at Congress office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a brief visit to pay tributes to Virbhadra Singh at Rajiv Bhawan. He interacted with Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, after paying tributes to the former chief minister.

He had flown from Delhi to Chandigarh from where he undertook a road journey to Shimla.

Lost a good friend: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda also flew from Delhi to pay his last respects. “Virbhadra Singh was such a charismatic and visionary leader. We may have had political differences but I learnt a lot from him. The state has lost a great leader and I a good friend,” he said.

“I laid a wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too. Five days ago, I met him at the hospital. He was recovering. But destiny had other plans,” Nadda said. He said he had the opportunity to serve as leader of the opposition when Virbhadra Singh was the chief minister. “We had mutual respect for each other,” he said.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues accompanied Nadda to pay tributes at the Ridge.

State police chief Sanjay Kundu said tight security was in place in view of the VIP visits.