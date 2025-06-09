Rahul’s allegations on M’rashtra polls baseless: Karnal MP

Union energy minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday refuted the recent claims by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding “rigging” in the Maharashtra assembly elections, saying the public have already rejected them. Khattar was speaking to reporters on Sunday after concluding a workshop on the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. (File)

Khattar was speaking to reporters on Sunday after concluding a workshop on the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

The Karnal MP also took a dig at the Congress leader for his recent attempts to re-build party organisation in Haryana. “They must have accelerated the process but the outcome is important. Even we are waiting that they are able to build the party structure at the earliest. I’ve offered them in the past that if they are not able to do so, they should hire someone from us as advisor,” he added.

Earlier, he addressed the gathering that included cabinet minister Arvind Sharma and BJP MLAs from nine assembly constituencies of the Lok Sabha seat along with office-bearers of the party.

Khattar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is on the path of progress in terms of development and is receiving respect from all over the world.

“Not only this, other countries of the world have also been surprised by many big historical decisions which included the construction of Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370, strong opposition and fight against terrorism, ban on triple talaq for the respect of women, 33% reservation to ensure women’s participation in politics, free ration and houses and toilets for the poor class, gas cylinders at affordable rates, distribution of Ayushman cards, Waqf law, among others,” he added.

Minister Arvind Sharma said that on lines with the Union government, the BJP government has been formed in the state for the third consecutive time due to the elimination of the system of nepotism, regionalism and casteism and the transfer industry, job industry in the state by Khattar.

Sharma counted on various social welfare schemes introduced under Khattar’s tenure and taken forward by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.