Raids at chemist shop in Burail, habit-forming drugs seized

A joint team of the health department raided a chemist shop in Burail, Sector 45, Chandigarh, and seized seven types of habit-forming drugs that can lead to dependency or addiction.

The team, comprising drug inspectors Tajinder Singh and Amit Lakhanpal, raided Burail Medicos (earlier named as Singh Medicos) in Sector 45 around 8:30pm.

During the search of the premises, the team recovered and seized drugs including 3,334 capsules and 630 tablets of Tramadol, Tepantadol and Pregabalin – 300mg. The market value of the seized drugs on MRP was approximately ₹90,000.

The team further observed that neither were purchase, sale records kept nor was the mandatory Schedule H1 register maintained by the firm. The raid was concluded at 10:30pm.

The seized drugs will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Chandigarh. The show-cause notice regarding the discrepancies/violations of Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940, has been served to the chemist shop by the Drugs Controller-cum-Licensing Authority.

Director, health services-cum-drugs controller, Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh said, “Such raids will continue in the future and all concerned are hereby warned not to indulge in unethical sale/stock/supply of drugs liable to be misused.”