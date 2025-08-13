Raids conducted against rotten, adulterated meat in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police have intensified raids on vendors selling unhygienic meat across Srinagar while also identifying the operators of the firm after one of the biggest hauls of rotten meat was seized in city’s Zakoora on July 31. Since the beginning of August, Kashmir has been rattled by a series of seizures and confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of rotten, unsafe or stale meat or its products. (HT representative)

The Srinagar police has filed a case in Zakoora incident under sections of 271, 275 and 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with selling of noxious food and negligence to cause diseases.

Officials said that in a joint operation, the Srinagar police and the food safety department conducted raids at multiple locations across the city, targeting vendors suspected of selling unhygienic and expired meat products.

“During the operation, substantial quantities of rotten meat were seized and destroyed on the spot under relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” a police spokesperson said.

In one instance, the police in collaboration with officials of the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI ) raided a cold storage unit in Parimpora where rotten meat was stored, which was seized.

The confiscation of the meat by authorities was triggered when the Food Safety Department, Srinagar, in coordination with the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO), found quintals of decayed meat from an industrial estate in Zakoora on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 31.

Police have now identified two persons responsible for the stored rotten meat. “Acting on credible input received at Zakoora police station, authorities identified Ab Hameed Kuchay, of Soura and operator of Sunshine Foods located at SICOP Zakoora, as a key suspect. He is alleged to be involved in a criminal conspiracy with Arif Ahmad Shah, a resident of Baghat Barzulla, to supply decomposed meat unfit for consumption in large quantities to restaurants and hotels across Srinagar,” the police spokesman said.

Police stated that the ‘deliberate act’ of distributing rotten meat poses a serious threat to public health and constitutes a grave offence under applicable laws.

“Consequently, FIR No. 48/2025 has been registered at Police Station Zakoora under sections 271, 275, and 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson said.

The police action follows chief minister Omar Abdullah’s high level meeting on the issue on Monday where he vowed exemplary punitive action against those found storing or selling unsafe food and for criminal proceedings against the most serious violators.