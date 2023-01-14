Railways to modernise 15 stations under ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme: Ambala DRM

Ambala divisional railway manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia on Friday said that under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, 15 stations in his jurisdiction have been selected to be modernised.“Saharanpur, Kalka, Malerkotla, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, Patiala, Sirhind, Ambala City, SAS Nagar Mohali, Dhuri, Abohar, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur, Nangal Dam, Rupnagar and Amb Andaura have been shortlisted for this. The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long term vision,” the DRM added.He said this while addressing a press conference at his office, where he also listed out the achievements of the last year and expected works to be carried out this year.As per the scheme, the railway aims to club different grades or types of waiting halls and provide good cafeteria and retail facilities.Station approaches shall be improved to ensure smooth access by widening of roads, removal of unwanted structures, properly designed signage, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well planned parking areas, improved lighting etc, railway officials had said.Bhatia added that to promote the indigenous products and provide an opportunity to earn livelihood through skill development of the local artisans, weavers, craftswomen, self-help groups, NGOs and others, ‘One Station One Product’ scheme was launched last year.“At two such kiosks set up at Chandigarh and Saharanpur stations under a pilot project in April, 16515 items worth ₹23.82 have been sold till December,” the DRM added in a statement.

He further said that approvals have been received from the board on expansion of platform number 1 and 2 of SAS Nagar and Nangal Dam, 5-line LED display board at Chandigarh, Saharanpur and Patiala stations, improved washing line system at Ambala Cantt, Chandigarh, Bathinda, Nangal Dam and Kalka stations, etc.

The statement added that there has been an 84% increase in passenger revenue of ₹557.50 crore in 2022-23 (till December), as compared to ₹302.65 cr during the last financial year in the same period.