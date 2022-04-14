Rain ends dry spell in Kashmir

Most of Kashmir on Wednesday received heavy to moderate rainfall ending the dry spell.

The month of March and the first week of April witnessed a complete dry spell resulting in a significant increase in day and night temperatures across Kashmir. However, the fresh rains have led to a drop in both day and night temperatures. Some upper reaches also witnessed light snowfall.

Director IMD, Sonum Lotus said that light to moderate rains occurred at many places of J&K since late night and early morning. He said, “Today and tomorrow weather likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain at many places of Kashmir and at some places of Jammu, although there is no forecast of any major rainfall,” Lotus, however, said that the next spell of light to moderate rain likely to take place during April 20 and 21.

According to IMD, Srinagar recorded 5.3 mm of rainfall till morning and recorded 11.8°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. Qazigund received 9.2 mm of rain. Kokernag, in south Kashmir, had 1.2 mm of rainfall. The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded 6.8 mm of rain. Gulmarg received 7.8 mm of rainfall. Banihal in Jammu recorded 2.4 mm of rain and Bhaderwah had 0.8 mm of rain.

Weather experts, however, said the rainfall is still insufficient. In March and the first week of April compared to the past, there was a 90% deficit in rains causing panic among the fruit growers and orchards. The experts were also worried that due to the increase in temperatures, the snow on the upper reaches could melt before its stipulated time which could cause water scarcity and shortage in the coming months. The heavy rains in springs experts say are mandatory to get the groundwater table recharged. The fresh rainfall also helped in dousing the forest fires in J&K.