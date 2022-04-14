Rain ends dry spell in Kashmir
Most of Kashmir on Wednesday received heavy to moderate rainfall ending the dry spell.
The month of March and the first week of April witnessed a complete dry spell resulting in a significant increase in day and night temperatures across Kashmir. However, the fresh rains have led to a drop in both day and night temperatures. Some upper reaches also witnessed light snowfall.
Director IMD, Sonum Lotus said that light to moderate rains occurred at many places of J&K since late night and early morning. He said, “Today and tomorrow weather likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain at many places of Kashmir and at some places of Jammu, although there is no forecast of any major rainfall,” Lotus, however, said that the next spell of light to moderate rain likely to take place during April 20 and 21.
According to IMD, Srinagar recorded 5.3 mm of rainfall till morning and recorded 11.8°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. Qazigund received 9.2 mm of rain. Kokernag, in south Kashmir, had 1.2 mm of rainfall. The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded 6.8 mm of rain. Gulmarg received 7.8 mm of rainfall. Banihal in Jammu recorded 2.4 mm of rain and Bhaderwah had 0.8 mm of rain.
Weather experts, however, said the rainfall is still insufficient. In March and the first week of April compared to the past, there was a 90% deficit in rains causing panic among the fruit growers and orchards. The experts were also worried that due to the increase in temperatures, the snow on the upper reaches could melt before its stipulated time which could cause water scarcity and shortage in the coming months. The heavy rains in springs experts say are mandatory to get the groundwater table recharged. The fresh rainfall also helped in dousing the forest fires in J&K.
80 more Delhi public buses to improve rural links: Govt
The number of public buses in Delhi rose to 7031, the highest for the city so far, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot inducting 80 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the occasion and reiterated his government's commitment to strengthen the public transport system in the city. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the number of public buses in Delhi has crossed 7,000.
18 BJP leaders join AAP in Himachal
As many as 18 BJP leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal on Wednesday. They joined the party in the presence of Delhi cabinet minister and Himachal Pradesh's election In-charge Satyendar Jain and state in-charge Durgesh Pathak The prominent names include a juggernaut of senior BJP leaders, including Harmal Dhiman, who a national executive member of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing and former vice-president of state SC Cell.
Panjab University: Golden chance exam for students in May
Panjab University has decided to hold a golden chance examination for students of all undergraduate courses from 2014 onwards and postgraduate courses from 2015 onwards. The examination will be held in May in physical mode. The examination fees will be ₹10,000 for postgraduate students and ₹5,000 for undergraduate students. The candidate will have to appear for the golden chance exam as per the syllabus of 2021-2022 session.
Now, AAP turns gaze to Kangra, Kejriwal to hold rally on April 23
Betting big on Himachal after its spectacular show in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, which kick-started its poll campaign in the hill state from Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, earlier this month has now turned its focus to politically significant Kangra. Electorally, Kangra is the most important district in the state, with a population of over 15 lakh, of which approximately more than 12 lakh are voters.
Punjab and Haryana high court takes judicial note of ‘disregard’ to legal ethics
The Punjab and Haryana high court has taken judicial note of “disregard” to legal ethics, which came to light in a petition filed seeking quashing of a criminal case. The court was hearing a plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered at Nawanshahar city in SBS Nagar, Punjab, for criminal intimidation, voluntary causing hurt and rioting . The fresh plea was filed without disclosing the filing of previous petitions.
