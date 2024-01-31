 Rain in parts of Punjab, minimum temp hovers close to normal at many places - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rain in parts of Punjab, minimum temp hovers close to normal at many places

Rain in parts of Punjab, minimum temp hovers close to normal at many places

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 31, 2024 11:01 PM IST

Mohali, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Bathinda, and Patiala received light showers, ending a prolonged dry spell, according to the Met department here.

Parts of Punjab on Wednesday received rain as the minimum temperature in the state and neighbouring Haryana hovered close to the normal limits.

Foggy weather was observed at some places in the two states as well as Chandigarh in the morning. The Union territory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Foggy weather was observed at some places in the two states as well as Chandigarh in the morning. The Union territory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Mohali, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Bathinda, and Patiala received light showers, ending a prolonged dry spell, according to the Met department here.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Chandigarh also received rain.

Foggy weather was observed at some places in the two states as well as Chandigarh in the morning. The Union territory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius. Patiala, Faridkot, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur registered minimums of 9.8 degrees, 9.5 degrees, 11.9 degrees, and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a low of 11 degrees. Ambala registered a low of 10 degrees while Rohtak recorded a low of 10.2 degrees.

However, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 8.2 degrees and 8.6 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On