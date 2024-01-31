Rain in parts of Punjab, minimum temp hovers close to normal at many places

Parts of Punjab on Wednesday received rain as the minimum temperature in the state and neighbouring Haryana hovered close to the normal limits. Foggy weather was observed at some places in the two states as well as Chandigarh in the morning. The Union territory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Mohali, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Bathinda, and Patiala received light showers, ending a prolonged dry spell, according to the Met department here.

Chandigarh also received rain.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius. Patiala, Faridkot, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur registered minimums of 9.8 degrees, 9.5 degrees, 11.9 degrees, and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a low of 11 degrees. Ambala registered a low of 10 degrees while Rohtak recorded a low of 10.2 degrees.

However, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 8.2 degrees and 8.6 degrees Celsius.