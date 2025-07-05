Rain intensity to peak on July 6, 7; IMD issues red alert for many Himachal dists

The India Meteorological Department’s(IMD) Shimla office on Friday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Himachal Pradesh from July 5 to 9. Rescue works underway in Thunag area of Mandi district on Friday. (HT Photo)

Predicting peak intensity of rain on July 6 and 7 during July 5 to 9 spell, IMD has sounded a red alert (most vigil) of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for July 6 in Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts, while an orange alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla and Kullu districts.

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places very likely over plains, mid hills and adjoining high hills of the state during July 5 to 9, with peak intensity on July 6 and 7. Isolated spells of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall are also likely over plains and adjoining mid hills from July 6 to 7. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over plains and mid hills of the state from July 5 to 8,” IMD said in a statement.

On July 5, an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded in Kangra and Mandi districts and for heavy rainfall in Chamba, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu districts.

According to MeT department officials, the orange alert of heavy to very heavy showers will continue on July 7 in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla and Kullu districts.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on July 8 and for heavy rainfall in Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Solan and Kullu districts.

During the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places while light to moderate rainfall was observed at many places in the state. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Aghar, followed by Sarahan (4 cm), Shimla (4 cm), Nagrota Surian (3 cm), Karsog (3 cm), Mandi (2 cm), Berthin (1 cm), Baijnath (1 cm), Dharamshala (1cm) and Jogindarnagar (1 cm).