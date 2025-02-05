Rain, snowfall in parts of Himachal

Parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday received fresh rain and snowfall as the wet spell began in the state. According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, light precipitation was observed at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. While light rain was received in lower parts of the state, light snowfall was observed in the higher reaches. Besides, a cold wave was observed in Una and Berthin and shallow fog was observed in Mandi. Sarchu in Lahaul valley received fresh snow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

IMD said that 0.2 cm snowfall was recorded in Kalpa. Meanwhile, Lahaul-Spiti police also issued an advisory appealing to the general public to avoid unnecessary travel during snowfall.

Light snowfall is likely at many places with isolated spells of moderate snowfall very likely in the districts Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts till Wednesday evening.

Also, light rainfall is expected over many places with isolated spells of moderate rainfall very likely in the remaining parts of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from afternoon of February 4 (Tuesday) till evening of February 5 (Wednesday).

Notably, a few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells are likely over tourist destinations at Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie and Sissu and adjoining areas during this period. A few spells of light rainfall over Shimla City and adjoining areas from Tuesday morning till Wednesday evening.

After light precipitation in parts of the state on Wednesday, the weather office has predicted light precipitation at isolated places from February 8 to 10. However, the weather is expected to remain dry on February 6 and 7 across the state.

After a record rainfall deficit in January, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla has predicted that there would be a 35-45% probability that the most parts of the state may receive below normal rainfall in February.