Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal’s higher reaches on Feb 17, 18: IMD

Himachal’s higher reaches are expected to receive fresh rain or snowfall on February 17 and 18, following a fresh Western Disturbance (WD). Tourists ski and take part in snow activities at Solang Valley, in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. (PTI)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh WD is likely to affect northwest India from February 16. The weather office said that light rain or snow is likely at isolated places over high hills of the state from February 17 to 18 in higher reaches. However, dry weather is likely during the remaining days of the week.

MeT department officials said that no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures is expected over the state during the next 3-4 days.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather was observed over the state, with no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures. The maximum temperatures for most of the stations were above normal by 3-7 degrees

The minimum temperatures for many stations were normal or near normal and they were above normal by 2-3 degrees for few stations. The lowest minimum temperature in the state on Saturday was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, after witnessing normal precipitation in January, Himachal has recorded 68% rainfall deficit in February so far. The highest rainfall deficit of 90% has been recorded in Solan district, followed by 89% deficit in Sirmaur and 86% in Una. The lowest rainfall deficit has been recorded in Kullu and Mandi districts with 39% and 40% respectively.