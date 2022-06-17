Rains lash parts of Haryana, bring respite
Light to heavy rainfall was witnessed in parts of northern districts of Haryana on Thursday morning, resulting in drop in temperatures which gave a respite to people from scorching heat.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered rains were reported in parts of Kurukshetra (8.9mm), Panchkula (4mm), Yamunanagar (8.8mm), Karnal (2mm) and Ambala (5.5mm) districts.
The rains, after a long dry spell, brought the maximum temperature down to around 20°C and provided relief to farmers; especially those waiting to start puddling for paddy transplantation.
“We were waiting for the rains to start paddy transplantation as it was difficult to protect other crops from the impact of heatwave,” said Balbir Singh, a farmer from Kheri Dabdlan village in Kurukshetra district.
Meanwhile, farmers were demanding government to increase the power supply to agriculture feeders as they say that the seven hours of supply is not sufficient.
“Since the monsoon is delayed and farmers are unable to start paddy transplantation, the government should provide a relief by increasing the power supply to 10 hours till the arrival of the monsoon,” said Haryana BKU (Tikait) president Ratan Mann.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics