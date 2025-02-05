Menu Explore
Rajouri deaths: 350 Badhaal villagers remain quarantined in 3 govt facilities

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Feb 05, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Following 16 deaths of villagers that included 13 children since December 7 last year due to a mysterious illness in Badhaal village, the government had quarantined 350 villagers in government nursing college, government higher secondary school and government medical college at Rajouri.

At least 350 villagers from Badhaal village remain quarantined in three government facilities since January 23 and they continue to get food and water under government surveillance, said officials.

(PTI File)
At least 350 villagers from Badhaal village remain quarantined in three government facilities since January 23 and they continue to get food and water under government surveillance, said officials. (PTI File)

Following 16 deaths of villagers that included 13 children since December 7 last year due to a mysterious illness in Badhaal village, the government had quarantined 350 villagers in government nursing college, government higher secondary school and government medical college at Rajouri.

Additional deputy commissioner, Kotranka, Dil Mir Choudhary said, “350 people, who were shifted to three government facilities on January 23, still remain quarantined. The health department is likely to keep them under surveillance for 21 days before discharging them.”

“None of them have any symptoms of the mysterious illness and those who were taken ill have recovered fully,” said the official.

The ADC also informed that three real sisters, who were airlifted to Jammu in critical condition, have been quarantined with their parents.

“They have recovered fully and are now putting up with their parents at one of the government facilities,” said the ADC.

After tests by CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, found some neurotoxins, especially aldicarb and cadmium, in the samples of those affected with the mysterious illness, the government had quarantined the villagers in a bid to break the food chain.

The mysterious illness caused death of 16 people including 13 children since December 7 last year in Badhaal village of Rajouri district. A woman had died of pregnancy related complications taking the toll to 17 so far.

The teams of experts from PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi that visited the affected village will help and augment the investigations of national institutes with their respective findings.

