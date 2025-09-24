Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajya Sabha elections for four J&K seats on October 24

ByPress Trust of India
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 01:57 pm IST

All four seats vacant since the terms of the sitting members expired in 2021 due to the non-availability of the required electorate to conduct the elections at the time of occurrence of the vacancies.

Biennial elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, lying vacant since 2021, will be held on October 24, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Biennial elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, lying vacant since 2021, will be held on October 24, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. (File photo)
Biennial elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, lying vacant since 2021, will be held on October 24, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. (File photo)

While announcing the schedule, the EC said that the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, four sitting members of the Rajya Sabha representing the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir will be deemed to have been elected to fill the seats allocated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

All four seats were vacant since the terms of the sitting members expired due to the non-availability of the required electorate to conduct the elections at the time of occurrence of the vacancies.

After the constitution of the state legislative assembly of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, there is a required electorate to conduct the biennial elections, it said.

The counting of votes will take place in the evening of October 24, an hour after polling concludes.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rajya Sabha elections for four J&K seats on October 24
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On