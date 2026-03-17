Rajya Sabha polls: Congress, BJP win one seat each in Haryana

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won one seat each in Haryana as the counting of votes for the twin Rajya Sabha seats concluded past midnight. Haryana minister Anil Vij arrives in a wheelchair to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)

Sanjay Bhatia of the BJP and Karamvir Boudh of the Congress were declared winners by the returning officer. Earlier, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which has two legislators, abstained from voting, reducing the valid votes to 88 in the 90-member House. Further, on a complaint by the BJP over “violation of voting secrecy”, the Election Commission declared one vote — of Congress MLA Paramvir Singh — invalid.

Of the 87 votes, five (all from Congress) were declared invalid by the RO Pankaj Aggarwal. After the counting, Bhatia and Boudh got 28 votes each, while the BJP-backed independent Satish Nandal could muster 26 votes.

Earlier, while the polling ended at 4 pm on Monday, the counting was delayed and could only start by 10.30 pm as both the BJP and Congress traded allegations on “voting secrecy not being maintained.”

The Congress shot off a letter to the Election Commission of India, alleging that there was a clear attempt to interfere with the integrity of the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana which must be redressed. The BJP, on its part, complained to the poll authority pertaining to “violation of vote secrecy” of two Congress MLAs.

The EC after reviewing the BJP complaint and video footage declared one vote — of Congress MLA Paramvir Singh — invalid.

In the letter addressed to CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two election commissioners, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attached a copy of the representation submitted to the poll body filed by the Congress’ candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh. Kharge also requested the EC not to disqualify the legitimate votes of Congress legislators in Haryana.

“There is a clear attempt to interfere with the integrity of the election and it must be stopped/ redressed by the ECI immediately. Furthermore, no disqualification of our legitimate voters/votes cast can be allowed in what is clearly a transparent attempt to taint/derail the process,” the Congress chief said.

Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi told reporters that the BJP has complained to the EC over “violation of vote secrecy” of two Congress legislators. “Two Congress MLAs did not have their ballot folded as it should have been, thus violating the secrecy of their vote. We have complained to the Election Commission,” Bedi said.