Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / RS polls: Cong expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi over cross-voting charges
chandigarh news

RS polls: Cong expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi over cross-voting charges

The decision comes day after high-drama at the Rajya Sabha polls that witnessed Congress's Ajay Maken losing to BJP-JJP independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma by a whisker. The Congress had decided to take strong action against Bishnoi over charges of ‘gross indiscipline of cross-voting’.
Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has been expelled from Congress.(HT File)
Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has been expelled from Congress.(HT File)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 06:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Congress on Saturday expelled Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions including as  special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. 

The decision comes day after high-drama at the Rajya Sabha polls that witnessed Congress's Ajay Maken losing to BJP-JJP independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma by a whisker. An embarrassed Congress had decided to take strong action against Bishnoi over charges of ‘gross indiscipline of cross-voting’ in the Rajya Sabha polls. 

“The party has taken a serious note of Bishnoi’s gross indiscipline as he did not vote for the official candidate of the Congress. Stern action will be taken against Bishnoi,” Vivek Bansal, the Haryana Congress in-charge and authorised agent of the party for the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, had said. 

BJP's Krishan Lal Pawar, Congress's Ajay Maken and BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were in fray on the two seats in Haryana. 

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had come to the Vidhan Sabha complex at 2 am to congratulate the winners, thanked Bishnoi who is believed to have voted for Sharma. 

“He must have done this only after being impressed by the policies of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and his government. Bishnoi has heard the voice of his inner soul to connect with the emotion of the Nation,’’ the chief minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kuldeep bishnoi rajya sabha cross-voting in rajya sabha poll + 1 more
kuldeep bishnoi rajya sabha cross-voting in rajya sabha poll
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out