RS polls: Cong expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi over cross-voting charges
The Congress on Saturday expelled Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions including as special invitee to the Congress Working Committee.
The decision comes day after high-drama at the Rajya Sabha polls that witnessed Congress's Ajay Maken losing to BJP-JJP independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma by a whisker. An embarrassed Congress had decided to take strong action against Bishnoi over charges of ‘gross indiscipline of cross-voting’ in the Rajya Sabha polls.
“The party has taken a serious note of Bishnoi’s gross indiscipline as he did not vote for the official candidate of the Congress. Stern action will be taken against Bishnoi,” Vivek Bansal, the Haryana Congress in-charge and authorised agent of the party for the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, had said.
BJP's Krishan Lal Pawar, Congress's Ajay Maken and BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were in fray on the two seats in Haryana.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had come to the Vidhan Sabha complex at 2 am to congratulate the winners, thanked Bishnoi who is believed to have voted for Sharma.
“He must have done this only after being impressed by the policies of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and his government. Bishnoi has heard the voice of his inner soul to connect with the emotion of the Nation,’’ the chief minister said.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics