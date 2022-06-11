‘Heard voice of his inner soul’: CM Manohar Khattar on Kuldeep Bishoi’s RS vote

Chandigarh: As he congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Krishan Lal Panwar and the party-backed Independent Kartikeya Sharma for their victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday also thanked Congress lawmaker Kuldeep Bishnoi who is believed to have voted for the Sharma, a 41-year-old media entrepreneur.

“He must have done this only after being impressed by the policies of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and his government. Bishnoi has heard the voice of his inner soul to connect with the emotion of the Nation,’’ Khattar, who came to the Haryana assembly complex at 2am to congratulate the two winners, said.

Three candidates – BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar, Congress nominee Ajay Maken and BJP-JJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma – were in fray for the two Upper House seats from Haryana. Maken lost to Kartikeya Sharma

Khattar said the election outcome was a victory of the people of Haryana and that now both the MPs will go to the Rajya Sabha and raise Haryana’s issues.

Khattar said the total number of MLAs in the Haryana assembly is 90 and that during the Rajya Sabha elections, one MLA did not cast his vote while the vote of a Congress MLA was cancelled. With this, the total number of MLAs became 88. The candidate who received one-third of the total number of votes was to win, he said.

The chief minister also taunted the Congress, saying the party was said to have trained its MLAs for a week on voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, a reference to the Congress sequestering its legislators in Chhattisgarh.

But the BJP’s one-day training had overshadowed their training. They failed and we passed, said Khattar.