Ramban authorities request for experts to ascertain reason for landslide

Ramban deputy magistrate Mussarat Islam has requested the authorities in Jammu to send experts to ascertain the reason for the massive landslide that collapsed six houses and developed major cracks in 16 other residences at Duksar Dalwa in Sangaldan area of Ramban district.

Over a dozen houses were damaged in a massive landslide in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, rendering 13 families homeless, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy magistrate Mussarat Islam has requested divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar to send a team of geologists from the department of geology and mining or IIT, Jammu, to know the underlying reason for the landslide.

He has also sought expert help from the engineers of IRCON (Indian Railway Construction Limited) International and authorities of USBRL project (Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line).

Sixteen houses developed massive cracks and six others collapsed at Duksar Dalwa on Saturday and Sunday, prompting the administration to shift around 75 to 80 people to makeshift tents, officials said.

A 33 KV power line was disconnected and 24 steel tubular poles are required to restore it.

GSI team is reaching Duksar on Tuesday to ascertain the root cause behind the land slip.

Power development department, jal shakti department, GREF, public works department asked to assess the impact caused by the landslip on their infrastructure .

According to sub divisional magistrate of Gool, Tanvir-ul-Majid Wani, all the 13 families have been shifted to the tents and they have been provided blankets, utensils etc from District Red Cross Fund.

The Army deployed in the area has agreed to provide meals to the affected families.

“The landslide has posed great danger to the 33 KV Power line and a major water pipe line also.

The entire hill slope has started sliding. It has paddy fields and the soil is very soft. Prima facie it appears the water seepage in the soft soil may have triggered landslip,” a local said.

Since the landslide has cut off Gool tehsil headquarters with Ramban district headquarters, the administration has requested 52 RCC of GREF to make an alternate road.

The administration has also issued directions to process the relief cases of victims as per the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund.

NGT constitutes joint committee over damaged structures in Doda

Taking the suo moto cognizance of a media report stating damage in structures in Doda District, the National Green Tribunal has ordered for the constitution of a joint committee to be headed by the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to suggest remedial measures and prevent environmental damage.

The Tribunal said, “this is a matter of concern, calling for stringent preventive and remedial measures inter alia to regulate the locations and nature of constructions in the interest of the safety of the inhabitants.”

On Saturday, a three member team of experts from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited Nai Basti village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district and assessed the subsidence of land.

Doda district deputy commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan said, “A three-member team from NDMA Delhi visited the village on Saturday and assessed the land subsidence, which had taken place recently.”

The team will also prepare a report and submit to the administration soon, he said.

The DC informed that zone of influence in the village hasn’t spread further since February 4.

It may be recalled that 22 houses had developed cracks, out of which three had collapsed in Nai Basti village.

The administration has moved the residents to safer areas.

The three scientists from NDMA were Dr. Surya Prakash (Professor NIDM), Dr. R Siva (Sciencetist CBRI) and Dr. Amir Ali Khan (Associate Professor NIDM).

At least 22 houses were emptied out on February 4 and 300 people moved from Doda’s Nai Basti after cracks spread across several structures, leading to the collapse of at least three.

Doda falls under seismic 4 category and sits over a fault line, where light to moderate intensity quake keep occurring frequently. Chenab River flows close to the village and the area gets moderate to heavy rainfall during monsoons.

