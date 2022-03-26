Rampura Phul ex-municipal council chief, SHO clash at police station
BATHINDA: Former president of the Rampura Phul municipal council Surinder Bansal and station house officer (SHO) Manpreet Singh clashed at Rampura police station on Friday afternoon.
The SHO alleged that Bansal tore his uniform and punched him in the face. Bansal, who claimed to be a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also alleged being manhandled by the SHO at the police station. He also denied attacking the SHO.
Both were rushed to the government hospitals for medical examinations. According to Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, close circuit television (CCTV) footage at the police station was scanned. The SHO suffered a cut on the face, she added.
She said a criminal case was being registered against Bansal under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.
“Bansal had lodged a complaint against a watchman at his factory for being unruly. He was called to the police station in this connection where the investigating officer apprised him that the complaint against the watchman was fake. After that, Bansal hurled abuses at the police personnel and attacked the SHO,” said the SSP.
The SHO also retaliated and he should have controlled the situation in a better way, she said.
“A case would also be registered if Bansal submits a complaint,” she added.
A newly-elected AAP legislator from Rampura Phul Balkar Sidhu denied the claims that Bansal was an AAP leader.
“Even if he was associated with the party, the AAP government would have never supported such a trouble monger. Party condemns such a behavior at the police station,” he said.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics