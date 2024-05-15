Rana KP to head Punjab Cong’s campaign committee

Rana Kanwar Pal Singh has been appointed as the chairman of the 35-member Punjab Congress’ campaign committee for the Lok Sabha polls. Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Hardyal Singh Kamboj have been named as co-chairmen, and Pawan Adia has been named as senior vice-chairman. MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, who has been dropped for the LS polls, has been appointed as convener of the committee. The other prominent names on the list include Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Rana Gurjeet Singh, OP Soni, SS Sukhsarkaria, Aruna Chaudhry, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Gurmeet Singh Pahra, Mohd Sidque, Parminder Pinki, Gurkirat Kotli, Captain Sandeep Sandhu and others. All former PPCC presidents and permanent invitees to the Congress working committee have also been included in the campaign committee, which will oversee and run the campaign in the state.

