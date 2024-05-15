 Rana KP to head Punjab Cong’s campaign committee - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rana KP to head Punjab Cong’s campaign committee

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 15, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The Congress has named Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Hardyal Singh Kamboj as co-chairmen and Pawan Adia as senior vice-chairman of the 35-member Punjab Congress’ campaign committee.

Rana Kanwar Pal Singh has been appointed as the chairman of the 35-member Punjab Congress’ campaign committee for the Lok Sabha polls. Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Hardyal Singh Kamboj have been named as co-chairmen, and Pawan Adia has been named as senior vice-chairman. MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, who has been dropped for the LS polls, has been appointed as convener of the committee. The other prominent names on the list include Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Rana Gurjeet Singh, OP Soni, SS Sukhsarkaria, Aruna Chaudhry, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Gurmeet Singh Pahra, Mohd Sidque, Parminder Pinki, Gurkirat Kotli, Captain Sandeep Sandhu and others. All former PPCC presidents and permanent invitees to the Congress working committee have also been included in the campaign committee, which will oversee and run the campaign in the state.

MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, who has been dropped for the LS polls, has been appointed as convener of the committee.
MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, who has been dropped for the LS polls, has been appointed as convener of the committee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rana KP to head Punjab Cong’s campaign committee

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On