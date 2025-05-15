Menu Explore
Rangla Punjab Society to boost welfare, development schemes: Finance minister Harpal Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 15, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Finance minister Harpal Cheema said the society will focus on key sectors, including public welfare in healthcare, education, sanitation, power, water, roads, agriculture, and urban-rural development.

The Punjab government launched a Rangla Punjab Society to channel public contributions towards the state’s development. Announcing this at a press conference here, finance minister Harpal Cheema extended an open invitation to Punjabis worldwide, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), local citizens, corporates, and international well-wishers, to participate in the state’s growth. He said the society will focus on key sectors, including public welfare in healthcare, education, sanitation, power, water, roads, agriculture, and urban-rural development. Cheema said that it will also provide critical support during natural disasters, emergencies, and border area development, areas previously neglected by preceding governments. “Furthermore, the society will promote innovation, startups, and research and development to build a future-ready Punjab,” he added.

Finance minister Harpal Cheema
Finance minister Harpal Cheema

The society will be overseen by a board of governors, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and comprising key cabinet ministers. An executive committee, led by the chief secretary, will ensure efficient bureaucratic implementation, keeping political interference at bay. “All contributions and projects will be subject to public audits, guaranteeing transparency,” he said. The society will be registered under the Society Registration Act, 1860, and all foreign contributions will strictly adhere to FEMA/FC(R)A laws.

