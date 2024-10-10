Ranji Trophy: Manan to lead Chandigarh men squad

Veteran Manan Vohra will lead the Chandigarh senior men’s team in the upcoming Ranji Trophy. The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced its team for the first match against Railways, beginning October 11 at its home ground — GMSS School, Sector 26. The city lads will lock their horns against Delhi from November 6 while the last league match is scheduled against Saurashtra from November 13. (HT Photo)

The second match will be against hosts Assam in Guwahati from October 18 followed by Jharkhand in Jamshedpur from October 26.

The city lads will lock their horns against Delhi from November 6 while the last league match is scheduled against Saurashtra from November 13.

Along with skipper Manan Vohra, the 15-member squad includes Aayush Sikka, Ankit Kaushik, Arjit Singh, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Mayank Sidhu, Mohd Arslan Khan, Nishunk Birla, Rajangad Bawa, Rohit Dhanda, Shivam Bhambri, Vishu Kashyap and Sandeep Sharma.