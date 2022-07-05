Rape case: Bains’ aide arrested from Malerkotla
Two days after the arrest of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, police arrested a close aide of the former Atam Nagar legislator from Malerkotla on Monday. Simarjeet, who is main accused in the rape case of 44-year-old woman, is still at large.
The accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh. This is the second arrest made by the police a year after the case was registered.
According to sources, Sukhchain used to claim that he was the former MLA’s personal assistant and was involved in a property dispute with the woman who is the complainant in the case.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma confirmed the development and said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the other suspects in the case. Sukhchain was hiding in the house of a relative in Malerkotla.
On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before court, nor responded to warrants. On April 21, the Division number 6 police had booked him for “non-appearance in response to a proclamation.”
The 44-year-old woman had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case.
Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, an FIR was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Bains, his two brothers- Karamjit Singh Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains; and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 6 police station.
-
Ludhiana: Burglars target three houses, decamp with ₹65,000
Burglars targeted three houses in Kothi Megh Singh area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and decamped with at least ₹65,000. On being informed, the Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Mayank Sabu, a banker alleged that police reached the spot five hours after being informed and told them that the rain led to the delay. The burglars also targeted the houses of Rajesh Bansal and Honey Kumar.
-
Bargari sacrilege: After clean chit, SAD exploring legal options
The Shiromani Akali Dal is exploring legal options to bring to book those who accused its leaders of involvement in Bargari sacrilege cases, which had triggered violent protests in Punjab in 2015, after the special investigation team in its final report that was made public on Saturday ruled out any political link while concluding that the series of crimes was committed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers on the directions of its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
-
Youth held for kidnapping, sexually molesting minor girl in Mathura
A 19-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and sexually molesting a minor girl from another community was arrested by Mathura police on Monday. The incharge of Yamuna Par police station in Mathura, Maharaj Singh Bhati informed that the matter relates to kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on February 1 this year. Police began searching the accused, and on Monday, he was arrested from la ocation near Raya road.
-
U.P. mining dept stores sand as mining activities stop due to monsoons
The mining department has stored sand and maurang after the closure of the mining activities due to onset of monsoon in the state. “On chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, the department has stored record sand and maurang at various spots across the state. The availability of minerals for construction work will be ensured despite the interruption in mining activities during monsoon,” said secretary and director, geology and mining department, Dr Roshan Jacob.
-
Fire dept junks DDA request to renew fire safety certificate for Vikas Minar
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service has rejected a request by the Delhi Development Authority to “renew the fire safety certificate for its ITO office in Vikas Minar”, said officials on Monday. The DDA officials, meanwhile, said that they have made several changes in the advance fire technologies at the office, following an inspection by the DFS on June 23.
