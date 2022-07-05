Rape case: Bains’ aide arrested from Malerkotla

Two days after the arrest of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, police arrested a close aide of the former Atam Nagar legislator from Malerkotla on Monday. Simarjeet, who is main accused in the rape case of 44-year-old woman, is still at large.

The accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh. This is the second arrest made by the police a year after the case was registered.

According to sources, Sukhchain used to claim that he was the former MLA’s personal assistant and was involved in a property dispute with the woman who is the complainant in the case.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma confirmed the development and said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the other suspects in the case. Sukhchain was hiding in the house of a relative in Malerkotla.

On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before court, nor responded to warrants. On April 21, the Division number 6 police had booked him for “non-appearance in response to a proclamation.”

The 44-year-old woman had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case.

Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, an FIR was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Bains, his two brothers- Karamjit Singh Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains; and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 6 police station.