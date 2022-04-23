Rape case: Declared PO, ex-MLA Bains booked for non-appearance
Ludhiana : Ten days after a Ludhiana court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in a rape case, police of Friday booked former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for non-appearance.
On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a PO in a rape case after he neither appeared before court, nor responded to warrants.
The former MLA, his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains, Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kamar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur have been booked under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A person booked under this section can be fined and/or imprisoned for up to three years, and in case the accused has been declared a proclaimed offender, he can be imprisoned for up to seven years and will also be liable to pay a fine.
Division 6 station house officer Madu Bala said efforts are on to arrest the accused.
A 44-year-old complainant had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman had lodged a complaint against Bains in November 16, 2020, an FIR was registered on July 7, 2021 on the court’s directions.
17 FIRs against Bains in 12 years
In the past 12 years, 17 FIRs (including the latest one) have been registered against Bains. The cases include rape, violating Covid protocols, robbery, criminal intimidation, illegally restoring power connections, defamation, disobeying public servant’s order and assaulting public servant.
14 school buses challaned in Kharar for violating norms
Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Avikesh Gupta on Friday challaned 14 school buses for for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy. Adviser launches construction work for bus shelters Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal ceremonially launched the construction work of 209 bus shelters that are set to come up across the city in the next one year. The shelters will be user friendly and designed with provisions for the differently abled.
Chandigarh: Two more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for cheating two customers. Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others from the realty firm have been booked on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar and others from Mohali, and Jaidev Singh and others from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. FIRs on both complaints have been registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh.
HT Readers’ Take | Act before you are left high & dry
Defaulters should face temporary disconnection of water supply Any water wastage is criminal. Any laxity to check wastage of the precious commodity calls for strict action. Harkanwar Kaur, Chandigarh Challans are like water off duck's back Despite the fact that water is scarce and a necessity for survival, people have not learnt to conserve it or use it judiciously. Long-term behavioural changes are required. The administration must look at ways to recycle and reuse water.
Chandigarh youth held for driving car with fake number plate
The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth for driving a Chevrolet Cruze car with a fake number plate. Police said Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 (West), was nabbed near a car washing centre in Maloya. Kumar was arrested and presented in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. Police are verifying whether he owns the vehicle or it was stolen.
Chandigarh: Woman among 2 held for posing as police officers
The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two people on Friday for posing as cops. The accused have been identified as Tejinder Singh, 24, of Housing Board Colony, Ambala and Kanchan, 25, of Dera Bassi. Singh was found impersonating as a sub-inspector and Kanchan, a lady constable. They were asked to show their Chandigarh Police id cards, which were also found to be fake.
