Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape case: Declared PO, ex-MLA Bains booked for non-appearance
chandigarh news

Rape case: Declared PO, ex-MLA Bains booked for non-appearance

On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a PO in a rape case after he neither appeared before court, nor responded to warrants
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana : Ten days after a Ludhiana court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in a rape case, police of Friday booked former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for non-appearance.

On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a PO in a rape case after he neither appeared before court, nor responded to warrants.

The former MLA, his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains, Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kamar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur have been booked under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A person booked under this section can be fined and/or imprisoned for up to three years, and in case the accused has been declared a proclaimed offender, he can be imprisoned for up to seven years and will also be liable to pay a fine.

Division 6 station house officer Madu Bala said efforts are on to arrest the accused.

A 44-year-old complainant had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman had lodged a complaint against Bains in November 16, 2020, an FIR was registered on July 7, 2021 on the court’s directions.

17 FIRs against Bains in 12 years

In the past 12 years, 17 FIRs (including the latest one) have been registered against Bains. The cases include rape, violating Covid protocols, robbery, criminal intimidation, illegally restoring power connections, defamation, disobeying public servant’s order and assaulting public servant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The school buses were challaned for missing CCTV cameras, speed governors, fire extinguishers, first-aid boxes, fitness certificate, pollution certificates etc. (Representative image/HT)

    14 school buses challaned in Kharar for violating norms

    Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Avikesh Gupta on Friday challaned 14 school buses for for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy. Adviser launches construction work for bus shelters Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal ceremonially launched the construction work of 209 bus shelters that are set to come up across the city in the next one year. The shelters will be user friendly and designed with provisions for the differently abled.

  • Chandigarh-based GBP Group’s promoters are already facing multiple cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over 2,500 people who have invested nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore in their multiple residential and commercial projects (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Chandigarh: Two more cheating cases registered against GBP Group

    In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for cheating two customers. Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others from the realty firm have been booked on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar and others from Mohali, and Jaidev Singh and others from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. FIRs on both complaints have been registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh.

  • Some residents of Chandigarh tricity say that those washing their cars and irrigating lawns with potable water must face water disconnection for at least three days. (Illustration: Biswajit Debnath/HT)

    HT Readers’ Take | Act before you are left high & dry

    Defaulters should face temporary disconnection of water supply Any water wastage is criminal. Any laxity to check wastage of the precious commodity calls for strict action. Harkanwar Kaur, Chandigarh Challans are like water off duck's back Despite the fact that water is scarce and a necessity for survival, people have not learnt to conserve it or use it judiciously. Long-term behavioural changes are required. The administration must look at ways to recycle and reuse water.

  • Police said the accused is a history-sheeter, who was arrested in 2020 in a rioting case and in 2021 in a drugs case. (Representative image)

    Chandigarh youth held for driving car with fake number plate

    The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth for driving a Chevrolet Cruze car with a fake number plate. Police said Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 (West), was nabbed near a car washing centre in Maloya. Kumar was arrested and presented in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. Police are verifying whether he owns the vehicle or it was stolen.

  • Officials said the duo used to cheat people by offering them jobs with the police and they are tracking down the people they had duped. (Representative image)

    Chandigarh: Woman among 2 held for posing as police officers

    The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two people on Friday for posing as cops. The accused have been identified as Tejinder Singh, 24, of Housing Board Colony, Ambala and Kanchan, 25, of Dera Bassi. Singh was found impersonating as a sub-inspector and Kanchan, a lady constable. They were asked to show their Chandigarh Police id cards, which were also found to be fake.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out