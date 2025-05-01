Rapper Badshah booked for ‘hurting’ sentiments

Rapper Badshah was booked for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in this new song, police said on Wednesday. The case has been registered in Batala on the complaint of Emanual Masih, who represents the Global Christian Action Committee, officials said. A protest was also held in Batala in Gurdaspur district against Badshah on Tuesday. (HT File)

The complainant alleged that Badshah used the words “church” and “bible” in his new song — Velvet Flow — in an objectionable way. Station house officer Gurvinder Singh said the FIR was registered on Tuesday against Badshah at Qila Lal Singh police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

