Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rapper Badshah booked for ‘hurting’ sentiments

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 01, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The complainant alleged that Badshah used the words “church” and “bible” in his new song — Velvet Flow — in an objectionable way.

Rapper Badshah was booked for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in this new song, police said on Wednesday. The case has been registered in Batala on the complaint of Emanual Masih, who represents the Global Christian Action Committee, officials said.

A protest was also held in Batala in Gurdaspur district against Badshah on Tuesday. (HT File)
A protest was also held in Batala in Gurdaspur district against Badshah on Tuesday. (HT File)

The complainant alleged that Badshah used the words “church” and “bible” in his new song — Velvet Flow — in an objectionable way. Station house officer Gurvinder Singh said the FIR was registered on Tuesday against Badshah at Qila Lal Singh police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

A protest was also held in Batala in Gurdaspur district against Badshah on Tuesday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rapper Badshah booked for ‘hurting’ sentiments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On