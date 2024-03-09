Rathee’s killing: One more arrested for providing car to accused

The Jhajjar police have arrested a criminal, who was involved in providing the i20 car to the killers of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kisan in Bahadurgarh on February 25. The Jhajjar police have arrested a criminal, who was involved in providing the i20 car to the killers of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kisan in Bahadurgarh on February 25. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Dharmender of Delhi. He was produced before a local court in Bahadurgarh and taken on a four-day police remand.

Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said that Dharmender provided the i20 car to the accused, who killed the INLD state chief.

“The accused has been booked in five cases, out of which two are of murder. The investigation is underway into how the car reached the shooters and we will go to the root cause of the incident. The accused was taken on a four-day police remand,” the SP added.

On March 3, in a joint operation carried out by special cell unit of the Delhi Police and Haryana Police, two accused, who were allegedly involved in the killing of Rathee and Jai Kisan, were arrested from a resort in Goa. According to police sources, both the accused are associated with gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.