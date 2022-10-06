Ravana gets a fiery send-off in Chandigarh tricity

Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and son Meghanada were given a fiery send-off at most Dussehra grounds in the tricity area on Wednesday.

MP Kirron Kher attended Dussehra celebrations in Sector 24 and Sector 49, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was the chief guest at the Sector 46 function and UT adviser Dharam Pal graced the Sector 17 function.

While the Sector 46 Ravana was the tallest at 92ft, the Sector 29 celebration featured a 75-ft Ravana. The effigies in Sector 29 were fitted with fire sprinklers in the eye and mouth to make it appear that the three demons were repenting before their fall.

In Sector 17, the Ravana was 70-ft tall and in Sector 34, the Ravana was 65ft. A 55-ft tall effigy of the Demon King was also installed at the Sector 49 mandi ground for the first time.

After two years of muted celebrations, residents thronged to the venues, leading to traffic bottlenecks throughout the city. Traffic jams were reported along major venues in Sectors 46, 34 and 17. The traffic police were also seen towing away haphazardly parked vehicles.

UT’s AQI remains ‘moderate’

No major change was seen in Chandigarh’s air quality index (AQI) after effigies were burnt across the city, and the AQI remained in the moderate bracket.

The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22 recorded an AQI-level of 84 (good) at noon, but it dropped to 212 (poor) at 3 pm. The quality then improved to 147 (moderate) at 6 pm and after effigy burning, was recorded at 133 (moderate) at 9 pm. An AQI between 101-200 is considered moderate. However, it may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases.

Mann designates Phase 8 ground for Dussehra celebrations

Mohali Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who attended the Dussehra event in Mohali, allotted an open ground for celebrating events and festivals in Phase 8.

A demand for the same had been raised by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh and Dussehra committee members. “We will not use the space for commercial purposes,” the CM said.

Reminiscing about the time when he stayed in Phase 7, he said, “Now, schools have been built in the area where Dussehra used to be celebrated, but from now on the people will have this ground.”

While setting fire to the Ravana effigy, an embodiment of evil, he urged the people in attendence to eradicate all social maladies.

After two years of subdued celebrations, a large turn-out was seen, with the cracker show stealing the show. The food stalls were a hit.

Some people were heard grousing that they were not allowed to enter the overcrowded venue as security had been tightened on account of the CM’s presence. Major traffic jams were witnessed around the venue due to barricading. Cops were seen diverting the traffic.

Police stay on their toes in Panchkula

Heavy police deployment was seen at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, which saw a large turnout. Six points were barricaded at the venue, and 12 police control room vans, 24 riders and 25 quick response teams were deployed in and around the ground. A team of Durga Shakti Force was on duty to ensure the security of women. An alert was issued at nine border check posts.