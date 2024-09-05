 Ravneet Singh Bittu takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP - Hindustan Times
Ravneet Singh Bittu takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Sep 05, 2024 10:00 PM IST

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu took oath as Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) from Rajasthan on Thursday.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu took oath as Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) from Rajasthan on Thursday.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administers the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu as Rajya Sabha MP during the swearing-in ceremony, at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Vice President of India X)
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administers the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu as Rajya Sabha MP during the swearing-in ceremony, at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Vice President of India X)

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the new MP during a ceremony at Parliament House.

Rajya Sabha leader of house JP Nadda, and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and L Murugan were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Bittu was among the 12 members elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on August 28 in the elections to vacant seats. This includes nine candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party, two from its allies in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and one from Congress.

With this the BJP will now have 96 members in the Rajya Sabha and Congress will have 27.

Ten Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members were elected to Lok Sabha in the general elections held earlier this year. Bypolls were held on one seat each in Telangana and Odisha.

