RBI extends CCL limit for Punjab for wheat procurement up to May 31
: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday extended the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for Punjab up to May 31 for the ongoing wheat procurement season.
The central bank has allowed extension of Rs. 3378.15 crores. With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs. 24,773.11 crore for the end of April 2022 has been enhanced to Rs. 28,151.26 crores, an official spokesperson of the government said.
Ahead of the rabi procurement season, the state has made arrangements to procure 135 lakh tonnes of wheat and has sought a CCL of Rs. 29,560 crores. However, it fell way short of that as the procurement has been 95.8 lakh tonnes so far, out of which 5.2 lakh tonnes has been procured by the private traders.
However, the centre is still to allow relaxation for the shrivelled grain found in the freshly harvested wheat crop this season more than the permissible limits of 6%.
After the state government raised an alarm, the Centre has sent teams of scientists who had submitted report to the Centre’s ministry of food and public that due to delay in relaxation, one-third of the total grain procured is still stocked in the mandis waiting to be taken to storage points.
7 Punjab Engineering College students bag packages of ₹64.5 LPA from Apple
Seven final-year computer science engineering students of Punjab Engineering College have received offers of ₹64.5 lakh per annum from Apple during this year's placement drive. A total of 509 of the 600 final-year students of the college have been placed this year. This includes 113 students of CSE, followed by 98 of electronics and communication engineering and 96 of electrical engineering.
Ludhiana | 2 arrested with 22 phones, 12 bikes
Two people were arrested with 12 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons on Thursday. The accused are Suraj Kumar of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Fourteen more phones were recovered from the accused. Other Briefs Man booked forging son's signature to sell his bike Ludhiana A man was booked for forging the signatures of his son to sell the latter's Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on Thursday.
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh, Mohit Rana alias Bhupi Rana, and Mohit's friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year. The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week.
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps. Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.
