A Mohali court has denied bail to real estate developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa in a 2017 property fraud case, citing the seriousness of allegations. Realtor Jarnail Bajwa denied bail in 2017 property fraud case

Dismissing the bail plea, additional sessions judge TPS Randhawa observed that Bajwa allegedly cheated several people by selling plots and showrooms without obtaining necessary approvals and, in some cases, sold the same property to multiple buyers.

The case at hand was registered at the Kharar city police station in 2017 under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465/467/468 (forgery) and 471 (fraudulent or dishonest use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

Complainants Amarjit Singh and Jagroop Singh alleged that Bajwa took over ₹19 lakh from them in 2011 for a plot in Sector 123, Mohali, but neither of them got possession nor was the sale deed executed. They later discovered, through RTI, that the developer did not have approval to sell the plot at the time of the agreement.

During the hearing, the complainants informed the court that they had reached a compromise and did not oppose bail.

The court, however, noted that several other complaints had surfaced against Bajwa involving similar allegations.

4 fresh cheating plaints received, court told

The prosecution told the court that at least four fresh complaints were received in 2026, including allegations of selling already-allotted properties to third parties and failing to execute sale deeds despite receiving large sums.

The investigating officer also informed the court that around 20-25 FIRs are pending against the accused.

Bajwa’s counsel argued that his arrest was illegal as he had earlier been released from custody in the same FIR. The court, however, clarified that the earlier release was not a bail order but based on the filing of a cancellation report at that stage.

Rejecting the plea, the court held that Bajwa’s arrest was justified in light of new incriminating material and ongoing investigation. It further observed that releasing him at this stage could hamper the probe.