    Realtor’s office attacked in Mohali, 8 booked for bid to capture land

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Eight persons have been booked for allegedly attacking the office of city-based realtor Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, son of Jarnail Singh Bajwa, in Sector 102, Mohali, on Saturday.

    A case under Sections 329(3) (trespassing) and 329(3) (mischief that causes loss or damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. (HT File)
    Sukhdev, in his complaint, said that around 50-60 unidentified men, armed with sticks and swords, barged into his office and destroyed the furniture. He added that one Gurinder Singh tried to take illegal possession of the property, despite him having the legal ownership records. He claimed the attackers also threatened him with dire consequences if he resisted.

    A case under Sections 329(3) (trespassing) and 329(3) (mischief that causes loss or damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

    Jarnail Bajwa faces over 50 cheating cases and was recently awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment for defrauding government officials in the name of an affordable housing project.

