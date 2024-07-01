 Reasi bus attack: NIA conducts searches at five locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri - Hindustan Times
Reasi bus attack: NIA conducts searches at five locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 01, 2024 07:40 AM IST

NIA, which took over the investigation on June 15 on orders from the home ministry, searched five locations allegedly linked to hybrid terrorists and overground workers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday searched multiple locations in Rajouri district of Jammu division in connection with the terrorist attack on a bus in Reasi district on June 09.

Nine people had died and several others were injured in the Reasi bus attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (File)
NIA, which took over the investigation on June 15 on orders from the home ministry, searched five locations allegedly linked to hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs).

“The locations were pointed out by the arrested accused, Hakam Khan alias Hakin din. Hakam had provided them with safe shelter, logistics and food, as per NIA investigations,” NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

The NIA searches led to the seizure of various items allegedly showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs. “The agency has started examining the seized material to unravel the terror conspiracy,” the spokesperson said.

The Jammu region’s Pir Panjal and Chenab areas have been affected by a spike in attacks on civilians and security forces owing to an increased presence of militants. Four back to back attacks and encounters starting June 9 in Jammu caused a major upheaval in the region.

