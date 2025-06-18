Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reasi to become J&K’s second district to roll out SMILE scheme for beggers

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 18, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on February 12, 2022, the SMILE scheme focuses on the rehabilitation, reintegration, and empowerment of beggars, helping them transition into mainstream society through structured support.

In a significant step towards ensuring a life of dignity for marginalised individuals, Reasi is poised to become the second district in Jammu and Kashmir, after Srinagar, to implement the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme.

In a significant step towards ensuring a life of dignity for marginalised individuals, Reasi is poised to become the second district in Jammu and Kashmir, after Srinagar, to implement the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme. (HT File/ Representational image)
In a significant step towards ensuring a life of dignity for marginalised individuals, Reasi is poised to become the second district in Jammu and Kashmir, after Srinagar, to implement the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme. (HT File/ Representational image)

Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Nidhi Malik emphasised on swift implementation of SMILE scheme for tackling begging with compassion and opportunity

Launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on February 12, 2022, the SMILE scheme focuses on the rehabilitation, reintegration, and empowerment of beggars, helping them transition into mainstream society through structured support.

The Ministry has identified 50 districts, towns, cities, and locations. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in District Reasi is one of them.

A key project approval committee meeting, chaired by Malik, was held recently to scrutinize applications from NGOs interested in implementing the scheme.

Out of the three applications received, Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre Society secured the highest score based on the selection criteria established by the ministry. Their project proposal was approved following a detailed review and presentation, which outlined a comprehensive plan including a baseline survey and subsequent rehabilitation efforts.

During the meeting, District Social Welfare Officer Reasi, Sachin Sharma, provided an in-depth briefing on the scheme’s objectives and implementation strategy. Prayas NGO shared their vision for the Reasi district, detailing a phased approach to bring vulnerable individuals back into the social fold through education, skill-building, and livelihood opportunities.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Reasi to become J&K’s second district to roll out SMILE scheme for beggers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On