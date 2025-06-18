Reasi to become J&K’s second district to roll out SMILE scheme for beggers

In a significant step towards ensuring a life of dignity for marginalised individuals, Reasi is poised to become the second district in Jammu and Kashmir, after Srinagar, to implement the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme. In a significant step towards ensuring a life of dignity for marginalised individuals, Reasi is poised to become the second district in Jammu and Kashmir, after Srinagar, to implement the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme. (HT File/ Representational image)

Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Nidhi Malik emphasised on swift implementation of SMILE scheme for tackling begging with compassion and opportunity

Launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on February 12, 2022, the SMILE scheme focuses on the rehabilitation, reintegration, and empowerment of beggars, helping them transition into mainstream society through structured support.

The Ministry has identified 50 districts, towns, cities, and locations. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in District Reasi is one of them.

A key project approval committee meeting, chaired by Malik, was held recently to scrutinize applications from NGOs interested in implementing the scheme.

Out of the three applications received, Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre Society secured the highest score based on the selection criteria established by the ministry. Their project proposal was approved following a detailed review and presentation, which outlined a comprehensive plan including a baseline survey and subsequent rehabilitation efforts.

During the meeting, District Social Welfare Officer Reasi, Sachin Sharma, provided an in-depth briefing on the scheme’s objectives and implementation strategy. Prayas NGO shared their vision for the Reasi district, detailing a phased approach to bring vulnerable individuals back into the social fold through education, skill-building, and livelihood opportunities.