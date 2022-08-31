Reconsider allowing OBC reservations at GMCH-32: Chandigarh to Centre

Days after the Centre directed it to make provisions for providing reservation to candidates belonging to the OBC (other backward classes) category in all undergraduate courses being offered at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, the UT administration on Monday requested the Centre to reconsider the decision.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg wrote to the Union ministry of home affairs saying that GMCH-32 does not fulfil the criteria stipulated for central educational institutions, and is affiliated to Panjab University, which is not a central university. Thus, the provisions of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006, which provides reservations to OBC candidates are not applicable to it.

“As per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006, the institute is a central educational institute if the university is established or incorporated by or under a Central Act; or the institution is of national importance set up by an Act of Parliament; or if the institution is declared as a deemed university; or if the institution is maintained by or receiving aid from the central government, whether directly or indirectly, or is an affiliated university which fulfils the above said conditions. Also, the institute must be an educational institution set up by the central government under the Societies Registration Act, so as to declare it as CEI,” he wrote.

“The UT social welfare secretary had in 2008 informed the central government that the proposal regarding implementation of reservation of 27% seats for OBCs in addition to the already implemented 15% reservation for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates, will not be applicable at GMCH-32, as it is not a central university”, the letter further read.

The UT health secretary requested the Union ministry of home affairs to reconsider the matter and that the previous orders be withdrawn or kept in abeyance till a considered decision was taken.

“The UT administration will implement the final decision of the central government, after placing it before the UT administrator. Hence, it is not decided as of now if reservation will be provided or not”, Garg said.

Earlier on August 11, the Union ministry of home affairs had asked the UT administration to provide reservation to OBC candidates, saying: “GMCH is administered by UT Chandigarh, which comes directly under the administration of the Union government. Hence, GMCH Chandigarh comes under the Central Educational Instructions (CEI) Act. Hence, reservation of OBC, as per CEI Act, may be applied.”

Once implemented, OBC candidates will get reservations in all undergraduate courses at GMCH-32, including bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery (MBBS), and bachelor of science (BSc) in Nursing, Optometry, Medical Laboratory Technology, Medical Technology(X-Ray) and Medical Technology (Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Techniques).

‘If implemented, will cut into general category seats’

The ministry’s decision came as a setback for students of the general category, as GMCH-32 is the only college offering MBBS in Chandigarh.

Out of the total 150 MBBS seats at the college, 15% are for the all-India quota or “central pool” and the remaining 85% (115) fall under the “UT pool”, which are filled locally by the admission committee as per the criteria fixed by the UT administration.

The ministry’s order will apply to the 115 “UT pool” seats in MBBS and all seats in UT-managed BSc courses, as Centre already provides reservation in the 15% “central pool”.

It is worth mentioning that of the 115 “UT pool” seats, only 92 are for general category candidates, while remaining are reserved for disabled, SC, ST and NRI candidates. Hence, 27% reservation for OBC candidates will translate into 23 seats, leaving 69 for general category.

Recently, the UT administration had removed all exemptions for wards of serving defence personnel and ex-servicemen in the eligibility criteria for MBBS admissions.

As per the new criteria, the candidates must be wards of serving defence personnel or ex-servicemen with a permanent address in Chandigarh in their service record at the time of entry into defence services.