Record 22 Punjabis elected to House of Commons in Canada

A record 22 of the 65 Punjabis in the federal poll fray have been elected to the House of Commons in Canada on Tuesday as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party pulled off an extraordinary comeback. Amarjeet Gill of the Conservative Party won from Brampton West

The Punjabi-Canadian community, a key part of Canada’s South Asian population, played a particularly prominent role in this election. In 2021, 18 Punjabis had won, while in the 2019 federal polls, 20 of Punjab-origin were elected. This time, 16 sitting Punjab-origin MPs were seeking re-election, with many ridings seeing a direct contest between Punjabi candidates.

In Brampton, Punjabis won five seats: Liberal Party’s Ruby Sahota defeated Conservative Party’s Amandeep Judge from Brampton North, while Liberal candidate Maninder Sidhu defeated Conservative Party’s Bob Dosanjh from Brampton East and Amandeep Kaur Sodhi of the Liberal Party defeated Conservative Taran Chahal from Brampton Centre.

Liberal party candidate Satinder Pal Sonia Sidhu won for the fourth consecutive term from Brampton-South riding (constituency). She was elected in 2015, 2019 and 2021. She defeated conservative candidate Sukhdeep Kang in a close contest. Amarjeet Gill of the Conservative Party defeated sitting minister Kamal Khera from Brampton West.

Prominent Liberal Party winners of Punjab origin are Anita Anand from Oakville East, Bardish Chagger from Waterloo, Anju Dhillon from Dorval Lachine, Sukh Dhaliwal from Surrey Newton, Iqwinder Singh Gaheer from Mississauga Malton, Randeep Sarai from Surrey Centre, Gurbax Saini from Fleetwood Port Kells, Param Bains from Richmond East Steveston.

Conservative Party winners of Punjab-origin include Jasraj Hallan from Calgary East, Dalwinder Gill from Calgary McKnight, Amanpreet Gill from Calgary Skyview, Arpan Khanna from Oxford, Tim Uppal from Edmonton Gateway, Parm Gill from Milton East, Sukhman Gill from Abbotsford South Langley, Jagsharan Singh Mahal from Edmonton Southeast and Harb Gill from Windsor West.

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, however, suffered a setback as he lost Burnaby Central in British Columbia, finishing third with less than 19% of the vote share, trailing both the Liberal Party’s Wade Chang and the Conservative Party’s James Yan. He also led the NDP to a devastating defeat, with the party on track to win just seven seats — losing 18 compared to the 2021 federal election. It means the party is set to lose its official party status in the House of Commons. The NDP’s support dropped by 12 percentage points, down to just 6% in this federal election.

Sukhman Gill (23), who won the Abbotsford-South Langley constituency, is youngest among all victorious MPs in 343-strong national parliament. A second-generation Punjabi born in Canada, he is engaged in agriculture.